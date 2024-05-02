Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was slain while off-duty and heading home from work. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says Xavier L. Tate Jr. was charged with first-degree murder Thursday. He is due in court Friday morning. Police say Tate was taken into custody Wednesday by the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the murder of Officer Luis M. Huesca. The 30-year-old officer was shot on April 21 and pronounced dead at a hospital.

