Mary J. Blige enlists Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and more for women’s summit in New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mary J. Blige is bringing her mission to empower women beyond her music to her hometown — with the help of the singer’s superstar friends. Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Jill Scott and other stars and experts will join Blige for her Strength of a Woman Summit and Festival starting May 10. Her three-day event during Mother’s Day weekend in New York will feature concerts, comedy shows, a gospel brunch, panel discussions along with workshops focusing on technology, beauty, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. On Thursday, organizers announced additional speakers including Henson, Marsai Martin and Method Man. The event will be hosted by comedian Jess Hilarious and podcaster Gia Peppers.

