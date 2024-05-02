Police arrest Polish teenager suspected of throwing firebombs at synagogue

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police have arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of attacking a synagogue with Molotov cocktails and say they plan to ask prosecutors to open an investigation. The synagogue was attacked around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, sustaining some damage to its facade. Nobody was in the prayer hall at that time and there were no injuries. Police in cooperation with the Internal Security Agency arrested the 16-year-old Polish male in Warsaw on Wednesday evening. A spokesperson says the teenager was surprised and did not reveal a motive. The teenager, who has no previous police record, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

