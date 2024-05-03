Fever move Caitlin Clark’s preseason home debut up 1 day to accommodate Pacers’ playoff schedule
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever fans will get to see Caitlin Clark make her home debut one day earlier than expected. Team officials announced Friday that next week’s preseason game against the Atlanta Dream will be played on Thursday. The game had initially been scheduled for May 10 but was moved to accommodate the Indiana Pacers NBA playoff schedule. The Pacers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a win over Milwaukee on Thursday night. They’re scheduled to host the New York Knicks on May 10. The Pacers and Fever play in the same building.