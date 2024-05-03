Fulton County officials say by law they don’t control Fani Willis’ spending in Trump case

ATLANTA (AP) — Leaders of Georgia’s Fulton County say they had no legal power to control District Attorney Fani Willis’ spending or her hiring of former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The leaders made the remarks Friday in testimony before a Republican-led Georgia state Senate committee probing Willis’ hiring of Wade to prosecute Donald Trump and others. Willis and Wade have acknowledged a romantic relationship with each other. But Willis says that she has done nothing illegal. Willis is running for reelection this year and faces a Democratic opponent in a May 21 primary. Early voting for that election is ongoing. Also Friday, federal prosecutors announced a California man was indicted on April 24 on charges of transmitting interstate threats against Willis.

