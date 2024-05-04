Pakistan records its wettest April since 1961 with above average rainfall

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s national weather center says the country has recorded its wettest April since 1961. The weather service said on Friday that the extreme weather last month killed scores of people and destroyed property and farmland. Experts said the country witnessed heavier rains because of climate change. Last month’s rainfall for Pakistan represented an increase of 164% from the usual level for April. That’s according to a report published by Pakistan’s national weather center. The intense downpours have affected the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also the southwestern Baluchistan provinces the most.

