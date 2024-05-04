Skip to Content
Texas police officer dies after being injured when a tornado struck his home

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has died of injuries he suffered when a tornado struck his home, according to the Conroe Police Department.

The department announced Friday on social media that Lt. James Waller, a 22-year veteran of the Conroe Police Department, died at a hospital where he was taken after the tornado struck his home in Trinity.

“After multiple surgeries, physicians determined that his injuries were too great to sustain life,” the post stated. “His family members were able to spend time with him prior to his passing.”

The department said Waller and his wife were at home when the tornado struck Sunday.

His wife was also injured, but survived, according to the police department.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado as an EF1 with wind speeds of about 100 mph (161 kph) and said it was on the ground for just more than 0.25 miles (0.40 kilometers) for one to two minutes.

