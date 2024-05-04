Warren Buffett’s company rejects proposals, but it faces lawsuit over how it handled one last year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Shareholder proposals are usually uneventful at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, but Warren Buffett and the company are now facing a lawsuit over the way one presenter was treated last year. Peter Flaherty with the National Legal and Policy Center came back with another proposal this year asking Berkshire to produce a report on the risk of doing business in China after he was cut off in the middle of his presentation last year and arrested for trespassing. The charges were later dropped, but Flaherty decided to sue. He said he had never had trouble at dozens of meetings he has presented at since 2005, including Berkshire’s 2022 meeting. Flaherty’s proposal was one of six rejected Saturday after Berkshire and Buffett opposed them all.

