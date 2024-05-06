Bernie Sanders says Gaza may be Joe Biden’s Vietnam. But he’s ready to battle for Biden over Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden share a bond that was forged through a hard-fought Democratic presidential primary in 2020 and fortified through policy achievements over the last three years. Now, Sanders will be Biden’s most powerful emissary to progressives and to younger voters this election year. The 82-year-old senator is determined to do what he can to prevent Donald Trump from returning to the Oval Office even as he bluntly warns that the crisis in Gaza could be Biden’s “Vietnam” and criticizes the president for his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

