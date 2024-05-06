Can yogurt reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes?

Yogurt sold in U.S. grocery store may soon have new labels that say the popular food might help reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently said it’s OK for producers of yogurt to make that claim even though it’s based on limited evidence. One nutrition expert called it “ridiculous.” The FDA allowed a request from yogurt maker Danone North America for a “qualified health claim.” Those lack full scientific support but are permitted as long as labels include disclaimers to keep from misleading the public.

