Minnesota legislators consider constitutional amendment to protect abortion and LGBTQ rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democrats have introduced far-reaching legislation that would add abortion and LGBTQ rights to the state’s constitution. If approved by lawmakers this session and then voters on the 2026 ballot, it would be much harder for future lawmakers to repeal those rights in the future. The Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment is set to have its first legislative hearing Monday. Opponents say the proposal is overreaching and divisive. It would be among the broadest protections of abortion and LGBTQ rights in the nation. Supporter Betty Folliard says it’s not just about reproductive justice — it’s also about pay inequity and other discrimination that gets overlooked from generation to generation.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.