The yearly memorial march at the former death camp at Auschwitz overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — U.S. university presidents have joined Holocaust survivors and thousands of Israelis for a yearly memorial march at the site of Auschwitz. The March of the Living honors the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and celebrates the state of Israel. This year mood of the march was overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war after the Oct. 7 attack on Israelis, the deadliest violence against Jews since Adolf Hitler’s regime sought to destroy the entire Jewish population of Europe. A small group of pro-Palestinian protesters waving Palestinian flags stood along the side of the road as participants marched with Israeli flags.

By RAFAL NIEDZIELSKI and VANESSA GERA Associated Press

