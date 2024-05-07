A knife attack at a Chinese hospital kills 2 people and injures 21. The motive is unclear
BEIJING (AP) — A knife attack at a hospital in southwestern China has killed two people and injured 21 others. No motive was given for Tuesday’s attack at Zhenxiong County People’s Hospital in Yunnan province. Authorities said the suspect is a male from the same county. A witness told an online outlet that he had narrowly escaped the attack and that a doctor or doctors were among the injured. Knife attacks have happened before in China, often at kindergartens. A man with a knife killed six people at a kindergarten last July.