BetterHelp customers begin receiving refund notices from $7.8M data privacy settlement, FTC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Many current and former BetterHelp customers have begun receiving refund eligibility notices spanning from a $7.8 million settlement reached with the online therapy provider last year over allegations that it shared sensitive health data with advertisers. In 2023, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission charged California-based BetterHelp with disclosing consumer data it had promised to keep private — including information about mental health challenges — with companies like Facebook and Snapchat for advertising purposes. Now, payments of just under $10 each will be making their way to impacted consumers. Some 800,000 people began receiving notices saying they are eligible for refunds this week, according to the FTC.

