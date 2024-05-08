Kenya’s public hospital doctors sign agreement to end national strike after almost 2 months

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s public hospital doctors union has called off a national strike that had left patients in limbo for almost two months. The union secretary general Davji Atellah on Wednesday said they had agreed to trust the government to implement an agreement signed to ensure the labor issues that caused the strike are resolved. The doctors went on strike in mid-March over poor remuneration and working conditions and to demand comprehensive medical cover for the doctors, among other things.

