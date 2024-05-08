Scores of Syrians return home after years at camp housing people linked to the Islamic State group

AL-HOL CAMP, Syria (AP) — Scores of Syrian women and children linked to the Islamic State group have left a sprawling camp in northeast Syria and headed home to the eastern province of Deir el-Zour following mediation by tribal leaders. Wednesday’s departures are the latest from al-Hol camp, which houses wives, widows, children and other family members of IS militants. They came as repatriations by foreign countries have increased in recent months in an attempt to reduce the population of the facility that at its peak five years ago housed 73,000 people. The 254 Syrians boarded trucks at al-Hol camp and moved south under the protection of members of U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led fighters.

