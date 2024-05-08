Travis Kelce lines up another TV job and joins FX’s ‘American Horror Story: Grotesquerie’ season

Travis Kelce continues to work in the NFL off season. The Super Bowl winner has booked a role on “American Horror Story: Grotesquerie.” Fellow cast member Niecy Nash posted a series of Instagram stories Tuesday of her and Kelce on set. In one video, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, embraces Kelce and says, “You were wonderful.” This is the second TV job for Kelce in recent months. He wrapped production as host of the new game show “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?” for Prime Video. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is dating music superstar Taylor Swift who starts the European leg of her world tour in Paris on Thursday.

