Closure of California federal prison was poorly planned, judge says in ordering further monitoring

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge says a plan to close a troubled prison in California where female inmates suffered sexual abuse by guards was “ill-conceived and, like Swiss cheese, full of holes.” The judge on Wednesday ordered a close monitoring and care of the incarcerated women who were moved out of FCI Dublin to other federal facilities across the country. Officials must submit a monthly staffing report for each prison where the incarcerated women ended up, along with details of the mental health and medical health care the inmates are receiving. The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the judge’s order, but reiterated that its closure plan was carefully considered over months.

