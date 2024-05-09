FBI warns that foreign adversaries could use AI to spread disinformation about US elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior FBI official says the agency is concerned that foreign adversaries could deploy artificial intelligence as a way to interfere in American elections and spread disinformation. The official describes the technology as an area “that’s probably going to see growth over the coming years.” The threat is more than theoretical given the prevalence of AI deepfakes and robocalls and the way such technology has already surfaced in politics. AI technology is a challenge to law enforcement not only because it lowers the barrier of entry for people looking to make mischief but also because it adds to the arsenal of more sophisticated foreign governments that want to interfere in elections.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.