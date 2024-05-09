Homeless encampment cleared from drug-plagued Philadelphia neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police have cleared out a homeless encampment in a city neighborhood where drug use has been pervasive for years. But homeless advocates and others have raised concerns about how it was done. The so-called encampment resolution began around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the Kensington neighborhood and was completed by 10 a.m. People who lived there, along with their tents and other structures, were moved from the sidewalk along a two-block stretch. The sweep was the most visible action that Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration has taken as it seeks to end the open-air drug market that has plagued the neighborhood.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.