India says Canada yet to provide evidence of its involvement in the killing of a separatist leader

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says Canada has informed it about the arrest of three Indian men who have been charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year, but insists no relevant information or evidence about Delhi’s involvement has yet been shared by Canada. India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said India and Canada are holding discussions on the issue. He complained that Canada had been giving shelter to those advocating violence against India. Three Indian men have appeared in court. The killing of the separatist leader set off a diplomatic spat between the two countries after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last year that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement.

