Nelly Korda shoots 69 in Founders, leaving her 6 shots back in bid for 6th LPGA Tour win in a row

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Nelly Korda is going to have some work to do if she wants to win a record sixth straight LPGA tournament, especially the way Rose Zhang is playing. Korda shot a relatively mistake-free 3-under 69 early in the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday and then could only watch as the 20-year-old Zhang posted a tournament record-tying 63 in the afternoon to take the lead. In her winning streak, Korda has never trailed by more than eight strokes after the opening round. The 25-year-old is six back heading into the second round at the Upper Montclair Country Club.

