A train in central Buenos Aires strikes a boxcar on the track, injuring dozens

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Authorities in Argentina say at least 90 people were injured in Buenos Aires when a passenger train struck an empty box car on the tracks and derailed. It was a rare collision that has fueled questions about basic safety. The train was on its way from Buenos Aires to the northern suburbs when it was derailed around 10:30 a.m. on a bridge in the trendy neighborhood of Palermo. Authorities say it was not immediately clear why the empty boxcar had been on the rails. Dozens of injured people were treated at the scene and taken to hospitals, at least two by helicopter with chest trauma and broken bones.

