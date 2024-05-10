AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Nebraska’s presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraskans will cast presidential primary ballots Tuesday in a reliably Republican state that could nonetheless be decisive in the race for the White House. Voters will also decide several contested state primaries, including U.S. Senate, where both Republican incumbents are on the ballot. Republican Sen. Deb Fischer is seeking a third term, while Sen. Pete Ricketts is running to complete the remaining two years of former Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s term. In Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon faces a primary challenge from his right flank from second-time candidate Dan Frei.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.