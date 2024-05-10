AP Decision Notes: What to expect in North Carolina’s US House primary runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina’s lone congressional runoff, in the state’s 13th Congressional District, became a one-person race when former President Donald Trump endorsed Brad Knott. His only opponent suspended her campaign on May 2. Kelly Daughtry received the most votes in the state’s March 5 primary but failed to win the nomination outright. Daughtry endorsed Knott but she will remain on the ballot because her withdrawal took place too late.

