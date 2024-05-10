Hawaii officials outline efforts to prevent another devastating wildfire ahead of a dry season

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced Wildfire Mitigation and Risk Reduction Preparedness Month nine months after the nation’s deadliest wildfire in over a century burned the historic town of Lahaina. There were 101 people who died in the August fire. Green says that of about 3,000 displaced households, about 600 still need to get into long-term housing. Green warns of a “very dry season.” Officials are highlighting wildfire preparation efforts, including expanding a network of remote weather stations, approval of a state fire marshal and encouraging neighborhoods to band together to become recognized as “Firewise” communities.

