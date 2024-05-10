Heavy rains set off flash floods in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 50 people
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says that flash floods from seasonal rains in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan have killed at least 50 people. The provincial official also said that the floods on Friday caused losses to homes and property in several districts. He said that the death toll was preliminary and that it “might rise as many people are missing.” Another Talbian official said that the flash floods also hit the capital Kabul. He said that rescue teams bringing food and other aid have been dispatched to the affected areas.