Police: Theft suspect stole 2 police vehicles while handcuffed, survived 11 officers’ gunfire

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man in a hospital gown who stole two police cruisers while handcuffed and survived gunfire from 11 police officers had his case postponed on Friday. Police say the man stole a police cruiser on Monday before crashing, exchanging gunfire with police and stealing another police vehicle in a chase that created a chaotic scene in a mostly rural part of the state. Law enforcement officials said they exchanged gunfire with suspect Gary Porter but would not release key details of the confrontation, including how the man obtained a weapon or if the gun was owned by police.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

