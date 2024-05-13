3 men charged in the UK with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British police have charged three men with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service amid growing concern that hostile states are trying to interfere with democracy and economic activity in the U.K. The three men were among 11 people arrested earlier this month in Yorkshire and London by counterterrorism police using provisions of a new law that allows suspects in national security and espionage cases to be detained without warrant. The eight other suspects were released without charge.