Are US interest rates high enough to beat inflation? The Fed will take its time to find out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp interest rate hikes of the past two years will likely take longer than previously expected to bring down inflation, several Federal Reserve officials have said in recent comments, suggesting there may be few, if any, rate cuts this year. A major concern expressed by both Fed policymakers and some economists is that higher borrowing costs aren’t having as much of an impact as economics textbooks would suggest. Americans, for example, aren’t spending much more of their incomes on interest than they were a few years ago, despite the Fed’s rate increases. That means higher rates may not be doing much to limit Americans’ spending, or cool inflation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.