Dutch artist expelled from Eurovision Song Contest is likely to face charges, Swedish police say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police say the Dutch contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest who was dramatically expelled from the competition hours before the finale will likely be charged for making illegal threats. A police spokesman said on Monday that their investigation into the incident is over and that a decision on the charges should come “within a few weeks.” Joost Klein had failed to perform at two dress rehearsals on Friday over a backstage altercation that had been investigated by police. A Swedish newspaper and the national broadcaster also said he will likely be charged over making illegal threats and may face a fine upon conviction. It’s unknown what the threats involved.

