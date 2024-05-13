George Clooney to make his Broadway debut in a play version of movie ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — George Clooney will make his Broadway acting debut next year in a familiar project for the Hollywood star: “Good Night, and Good Luck.” Clooney will play legendary TV journalist Edward R. Murrow in a stage adaptation of the 2005 movie that earned him directing and writing Oscar nominations and was among the best picture contenders. The play “Good Night, and Good Luck” — with David Cromer directing — will premiere on Broadway in spring 2025. The 90-minute black-and-white film starred David Strathairn and is a natural to be turned into a play: The dialogue-heavy action unfolds on handful of sets.