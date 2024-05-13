Long-haul carrier Emirates sees $4.7 billion profit in 2023 as airline takes flight after pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The long-haul carrier Emirates says it saw record profits of $4.7 billion in 2023 as the airline fully took flight after the turbulent years of the coronavirus pandemic disrupted its operations. Emirates, owned by Dubai’s government, announced on Monday revenues of $33 billion, compared to $29.3 billion the year before. Profit the year prior had been $2.9 billion. The airline carried 51.9 million passengers in its 2023 financial year, as compared to 43.6 million the year prior. The Emirates’ results track with those for its base, Dubai International Airport. The world’s busiest airport for international travelers had 86.9 million passengers last year, surpassing numbers for 2019 just before the coronavirus pandemic grounded global aviation.

