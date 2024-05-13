Microsoft pledges $4.3 billion investment at Macron’s ‘Choose France’ summit

PARIS (AP) — Microsoft has announced its most substantial commitment yet to France. The company pledged on Monday to invest 4 billion euros or $4.3 billion this year to bolster the country’s burgeoning artificial intelligence sector. This move is part of a broader effort unveiled during President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business Choose France event. The summit aims to attract foreign investments and stimulate economic growth. Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith visited the company’s French headquarters with Macron. Smith said “we will build out the computing capacity here in France” and “put this infrastructure to work for everyone in France.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.