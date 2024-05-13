US airlines are suing the Biden administration over a new rule to make certain fees easier to spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines are trying to kill a new rule requiring them to disclose fees more quickly when consumers shop for flights. The airlines filed a lawsuit in federal appeals court against the Transportation Department, which issued the rule last month. It requires better disclosure of fees on baggage and changing or canceling a reservation. The airlines say the new rule will confuse consumers by giving them too much information during the ticket-buying process. The Transportation Department said Monday it will defend the rule to crack down on what it calls “hidden junk fees.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.