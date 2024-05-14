Georgia’s governor and others pile into state court race where challenger has focused on abortion

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend more than $500,000 from his political committee to help a state Supreme Court justice he appointed win election. Kemp isn’t the only conservative supporting Justice Andrew Pinson in his May 21 nonpartisan election against John Barrow, a former Democratic congressman who has built his campaign around abortion rights. At least two religiously conservative groups are also spending to support Pinson. On the other side, some supporters of abortion rights are trying to mobilize votes for Barrow. It’s a notable escalation as Barrow tries to knock off an incumbent justice, something almost unheard of in Georgia.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.