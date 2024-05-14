New Builders initiative looks to fight polarization by encouraging collaboration and alliances

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition that includes entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Lubetzky, actor Liev Schreiber, journalist Katie Couric, and director of the Muhammad Ali Center Lonnie Ali announced Tuesday that it would launch Builders, a nonprofit global initiative aimed at reducing polarization while encouraging people to work together to find solutions they can all support. Builders will have four major components – Builders Media to produce digital content that challenges stereotypes and divisive narratives; Builders Toolkit to help educational institutions encourage critical thinking in their students; Builders Network to amplify the voices of those speaking out against extremism; and the Citizen Solutions project.

