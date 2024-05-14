Suspect in shooting of 2 Jewish men in Los Angeles last year agrees to plead guilty to hate crimes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a 29-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding two Jewish men as they left synagogues in Los Angeles last year has agreed to plead guilty to hate crimes and firearms offenses. The February 2023 shootings raised fears among the city’s Jewish community after officials said the victims were targeted because they wore clothing that identified their faith, including black coats and head coverings. Both of them survived. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Jaime Tran could receive a prison sentence of between 35 years and 40 years.

