This giant gas planet is as fluffy and puffy as cotton candy

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers say a planet that’s bigger than Jupiter is surprisingly as fluffy and light as cotton candy. An international team reported Tuesday that the planet has an exceedingly low density for its size. The gas giants in our solar system — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — have much higher densities. Scientists say an outlier like this is ideal for studying unconventional planetary formation and evolution. The planet was confirmed last year, but it took extra time and work to characterize it. The planet is located some 1,200 light-years away.

