Top US and Chinese officials begin talks on AI in Geneva

GENEVA (AP) — Top envoys from the U.S. and China huddled Tuesday in closed-door talks in Geneva to lay out their national approaches to both the promise and perils of artificial intelligence. The talks are meant to open up bilateral dialogue between the world’s two biggest economies — and increasingly, geopolitical rivals — on a fast-moving technology that could have sweeping consequences for trade, lifestyles, culture, politics, national security and defense, and much more in the decades to come. U.S. technology experts say the meeting — led on the American side by high-level White House and State Department officials — could offer a glimpse into Beijing’s thinking about AI amid a generally tight-lipped Chinese approach to the technology.

