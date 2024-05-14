Veteran DEA agent sentenced to 3 years for bribing former colleague to leak intelligence

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration supervisor has been sentenced to three years in prison for bribing a longtime colleague to leak DEA intelligence to Miami defense lawyers seeking to profit off the timing of indictments and other investigative information. A federal jury last year convicted Manny Recio of bribery and honest-services wire fraud amid a flurry of misconduct cases involving DEA agents accused of corruption. Recio’s former colleague, John Costanzo Jr., was sentenced last month to four years behind bars for orchestrating the $100,000 bribery scheme. The DEA did not respond to a request for comment.

By JIM MUSTIAN and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press

