2 journalists in detention in Tunisia as authorities launch wave of arrests against critics

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Two Tunisian journalists are kept in pre-trial detention as authorities continued a wave of arrests targeting perceived critics of President Kais Saied’s government. Borhen Bsaies and Mourad Zeghidi remain behind bars after being apprehended. They were accused of violating a cybercrime law against fake news. The two are among others who have been arrested or detained over the past week for criticizing the government. The detentions have drawn concern from the North African country’s key allies, including the United States and European Union.

By SAM METZ and MASSINISSA BENLAKEHAL Associated Press

