Democrats raise concerns about Republicans meddling in a competitive Oregon primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new political action committee has begun pouring money into a key Oregon swing district just days before the Democratic primary there, raising questions about whether Republicans are trying to tilt the scales in the contest. The primary features Janelle Bynum and Jamie McLeod-Skinner. They are vying to compete against incumbent Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican. The contest is viewed as one of the most competitive in the nation. The new super PAC called Health Equity Now has reserved about $352,000 for advertising supporting McLeod-Skinner. Bynum’s campaign describes the buys as “shady GOP election meddling.” McLeod-Skinner says she has not heard of the group, but does believe in the ad’s premise that everyone should have affordable, quality healthcare.

By KEVIN FREKING and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.