From acting to the squared circle, Emmy winner Hauser is ready to rumble for Major League Wrestling
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser is set to take the next step in his professional wrestling career. Hauser has declared for the 40-man Battle Riot match on June 1 for the Major League Wrestling promotion card in Atlanta. Hauser is among the wrestlers set to compete in a mash-up of a battle royal and street fight at Battle Riot VI on YouTube. Hauser said he would wrestle more if not for a schedule that makes him one of the busiest and most coveted actors in Hollywood. He’s set to play the late Saturday Night Live actor Chris Farley in a biopic, he’s filming a “Naked Gun” reboot with Liam Nielson, he snagged a role in Marvel’s “Fantastic Four”, and stars in the upcoming game show drama “Press Your Luck.”