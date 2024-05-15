Italian anti-fascist activist jailed in Hungary to be moved to house arrest in Budapest

ROME (AP) — A Hungarian court of appeal has upheld a request from an Italian anti-fascist activist to be moved from jail to house arrest in Budapest as she awaits trial. Authorities said Wednesday that the court approved Salis’ request upon payment of a bail of about 40,000 euros. The court said that Salis will be able to leave house arrest only with the special permission of the court and then will be monitored with an electronic bracelet. The appeal had been filed by Salis’ lawyers in late March after a judge denied her house arrest in both Hungary and Italy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.