Pro-Palestinian protesters place fake bloody corpses at home of University of Michigan official

Pro-Palestinian protesters wearing masks pitched tents and placed fake bloody corpses outside the home of a University of Michigan official. Sarah Hubbard is chair of the university’s governing board. She says the 6 a.m. demonstration in Okemos involved 30 people Wednesday with a bullhorn and a drum. The protesters left 30 to 45 minutes later when police arrived. There were no arrests. Jordan Acker, another board member, says someone with a face covering left a list of demands at his home at 4:40 a.m. The protesters want the university to drop investments in companies connected to Israel. The school says it has no direct investments.

