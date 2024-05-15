What to know about Vladimir Putin’s visit to China
By The Associated Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China underlines an increasingly close partnership between the two allies. China, led by President Xi Jinping, has offered robust diplomatic support to Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. It also has emerged as a top export market for Russian oil and gas, helping to fill the Kremlin’s war coffers. Russia has relied on China as the main source of high-tech imports to keep its military machine running. Once Communist rivals, the two countries that share a long border have become closer in recent years. Putin and Xi have developed strong personal ties to bolster their “strategic partnership” as they both face soaring tensions with the West.