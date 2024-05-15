What we know, and don’t know, about the presidential debates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Donald Trump have agreed to participate in two general election debates: One in June and one in September. The first will held June 27 at CNN’s studios in Atlanta. Georgia is a critical battleground state. The second will take place on Sept. 10 and will be hosted by ABC. But there are still some nitty-gritty details to be worked out, including the formats of the events and their moderators. Trump’s team is also pushing for more debates, saying it wants one every month through September, when early voting in some states is set to begin.

By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

