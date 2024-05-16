Matt Gaetz evokes ‘standing by’ language adopted by Proud Boys as he attends court with Donald Trump
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has evoked language adopted by the far-right Proud Boys extremist group as he supports Donald Trump at his New York hush money trial. Gaetz posted a social media photo of him with other congressional Republicans standing behind Trump outside the courtroom Thursday and wrote, “Standing back, and standing by, Mr. President.” The Proud Boys have used that verbiage since Trump said “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by” during a 2020 campaign debate when asked if he would condemn white supremacist and militia groups that had shown up at social justice protests. The group’s leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.