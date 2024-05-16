Ukraine says it has checked Russia’s offensive in a key town, but Moscow says it will keep pushing

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Military officials in Ukraine say their units locked in street battles with the Kremlin’s forces in a northeastern Ukrainian town have halted the Russian advance. Even so, a senior Moscow official said Russia’s recent frontline push has enough resources to keep going. Vovchansk, located just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border, has been a hotspot in the fighting in recent days. Six people were injured Thursday in one Russian attack on the town using cluster munitions, officials said. Russia launched an offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv area late last week, significantly adding to the pressure on Ukraine’s outnumbered and outgunned forces which are waiting for delayed deliveries of crucial weapons and ammunition from Western partners.

